Firefighters Use Crane to Battle Hotel Fire in Brighton

A fire broke out at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton, England, on July 15, police said.

The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it deployed 12 appliances and an “[Aerial] Ladder Platform” to fight the fire, and warned people nearby to close windows and avoid the area.

The Old Steine and parts of Kings Road were closed, Sussex Police said.

Video filmed by Sam Donovan from Brighton Palace Pier shows firefighters using the crane to fight the fire on Saturday.

No injuries were reported at the time of writing. Credit: Sam Donovan via Storyful