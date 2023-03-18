Firefighters Work to Control Blaze at Textile Factory in Mansfield

Firefighters with the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) worked to control a fire that engulfed an industrial location on Forest Road in Mansfield, England, on March 18.

According to Nottinghamshire Police, no injuries were reported.

NFRS said the fire started at 3:44 pm local time and around 50 firefighters responded to the scene on Saturday.

Local news reports said the fire burned at a facility operated by Savanna Rags International, a textile recycling company. Credit: @nottsfire via Storyful