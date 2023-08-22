Firefighters Contain Wildfires That Led to Evacuations in Central Argentina

Firefighters in the province of San Luis, Argentina, contained a complex of wildfires on August 22, that had forced some residents to evacuate the day before, officials said.

Strong, dry winds contributed to the fire activity in the region, Argentina’s meteorological service said.

Army troops were deployed to help battle the blazes.

More than one mile of optic fibre cable, which provides Internet to the area, was destroyed by the fires but hadn’t affected connectivity, according to the province’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

This footage by the Mayor of Potrero de los Funes, one of the affected towns, shows the large flames burning on the side of the road. Credit: Damian Gomez via Storyful