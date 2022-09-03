Firefighters Contain Walker Fire After Blaze Damages California Highway

A wildfire burning in northern California damaged a highway, before firefighters were able to halt the fire’s progress on September 2.

This footage, uploaded by CAL FIRE Mendocino, shows the damage the inferno caused in Willits, California, along Highway 101.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said the blaze reached 109 acres in size and was at 25% containment as of September 2.

One northbound lane was forced to close as the fire encroached on the highway, but according the California Department of Transportation, the road had been re-opened on Friday evening. Credit: CAL FIRE Mendocino via Storyful