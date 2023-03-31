Firefighters Conduct Training Exercise Atop North America's Tallest Ferris Wheel
Firefighters conducting a rescue training exercise atop Las Vegas’s 550-foot-high Ferris wheel, the High Roller, on March 29, local officials said.
The Clark County firefighters take part in the unique training exercise annually, local media reported.
Clark County officials published footage of the exercise on social media. A tweet on Wednesday said, “The observation wheel is the tallest in North America making it an ideal tool for complex, high-angle #rescue #drills.” Credit: Clark County, Nevada via Storyful