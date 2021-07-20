Firefighters Use Compressed Air Foam to Attack Spot Fires as Bootleg Fire Rages

Fresh evacuation orders were issued as Oregon’s Bootleg Fire grew to 303,791 acres (about 475 square miles) as of July 19, with officials saying it was 25 percent contained.

“We are running firefighting operations through the day and all through the night,” said Joe Hessel, Incident Commander. “This fire is a real challenge, and we are looking at sustained battle for the foreseeable future.”

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued additional evacuation orders for areas surrounding the fire on July 19, “due to increased activity on the Bootleg and Log Fires.”

This footage shows firefighters using a compressed air foam system to extinguish spot fires near the Fremont-Winema National Forest. Credit: Bootleg Fire Information via Storyful