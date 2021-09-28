Firefighters Combat Ptarmigan Fire During Overnight Operations in Summit County, Colorado

The Ptarmigan Fire burning in Summit County, Colorado, grew to about 40 acres on Tuesday, September 28, prompting new evacuations in parts of the county, according to local officials.

This footage filmed by Lt Paul Lawrence of Summit Fire & EMS shows the fire on Monday night, the department wrote in a caption.

Additional engines were dispatched to assist in the battle on Tuesday as the core structure-protection team continued to focus on protecting homes in Hamilton Creek, according to Summit Fire & EMS.

About 300 residences in Hamilton Creek remain on mandatory evacuation while Angler Mountain and South 40 are on pre-evacuation notice, they said. Credit: Lt Paul Lawrence/Summit Fire & EMS via Storyful