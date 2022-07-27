Firefighters called to Fells Point parking garage for emergency
Firefighters are at a parking garage in Fells Point for an emergency call. The city's fire union said crews responded to the 800 block of South Caroline Street and that evacuations are underway in the area. According to the fire union, firefighters did not find an active fire, and emergency medical personnel were evaluating two injured people. The union said there is unspecified damage to the five-story parking garage. SkyTeam 11 video showed fire trucks parked along the street and emergency medical crews bringing a gurney to the structure's entrance.