Firefighters call out over pay raises
While all eyes are on the land war in Ukraine, the greater strategic prize for Kyiv could well be found in the war at sea – something quite remarkable for a country without a conventional navy. In two days, two major Russian ships have been hit by maritime attack drones, both operating in the vicinity of Novorossiysk, Russia’s main Black Sea oil port which exports 600,000 barrels a day.
Nick Akerman predicted how the latest criminal case against the former president will play out.
Kevin Wurm/ReutersSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was interrupted repeatedly by jeers during a breakfast speech in his home state of Kentucky Saturday, for what appeared to be the entirety of his appearance. While the Associated Press describes how McConnell “arrived to a prolonged standing ovation,” and “received a rousing welcome from the party faithful,” he was also met with boos as he told the crowd that he and his wife, Elaine, were “really excited to be back” at the 143rd Ann
One is simply "absurd," said the MSNBC anchor.
The MSNBC host slammed the son of the former president for a claim he made on TV last week.
The former president again goes on the offensive, signaling he won't stop discussing Jan. 6 election fraud case or attacking the judge and prosecutor.
Lindsey Graham joked about his relationship with former President Donald Trump at a Republican event in South Carolina this weekend, leading some to say he humiliated himself.
Bob Vander Plaats says Trump's "facts aren’t lining up with the repetitive rhetoric."
To put this in terms Donald Trump might understand, the judge in his latest criminal case needs to hit him with a big, beautiful, powerful gag order.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed rules are "littered with crutches to hide his insecurity and ineptitude," Gov. Gavin Newsom's spokesperson said.
The Republican front-runner said there was "no way" he could get a fair trial under Judge Tanya S. Chutkin.
Several Trump supporters called Pence a "traitor" and "sellout" as he entered a town hall event in New Hampshire on Friday.
Today on Ukraine: The Latest, we bring you the latest updates from Ukraine, report on the heavy fighting that continues across the front lines and analyse the Ukrainian strike on an oil tanker.
Trump, who has railed about water flow in the past, took aim at the Biden administration reversing his Department of Energy's easing of showerhead rules.
“Trump supporters are so infected with emotion they fail to see their demise or wrongness,” writes reader Diane Kroeze. | Letters to the editor
The apartment was put up for sale just days after Mr Giuliani’s former client, Mr Trump, was indicted for the third time
China appears intent on acting as a mediator in the search for a negotiated peace in Ukraine. A weekend summit in Saudi Arabia saw Beijing express its willingness to attend further international talks aimed at resolving the conflict. The forum, which excluded Russia but included Ukrainian representatives and national security envoys from two dozen countries, focused on a 10-point peace plan proposed by Kyiv. It concluded without anything specific emerging, apart from the increasingly active role
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed Donald Trump's defamation counterclaim against the writer E. Jean Carroll, handing a fresh legal defeat to the former president as he seeks another White House term. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said Carroll's statements, made on CNN the day after she won a $5 million jury verdict against Trump for defamation and sexual abuse, were at least "substantially true," and Trump failed to show she made them with actual malice. Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, said "We strongly disagree with the flawed decision and will be filing an appeal shortly."
OTTAWA — Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister. In Ottawa, diplomats at several embassies describe feeling uncertain about whether Conservatives would stick to global climate commitments and continue staunchly supporting Ukraine. They would only speak about the matter if they were not directly identified, citing the risk of compromising
Storm Shadow missiles struck key bridges linking Crimea with occupied Ukraine, as Kyiv and Moscow traded long-range attacks.