Firefighters Build Mobile COVID Testing Lab as Jilin Battles Outbreak

China’s national firefighting agency said fire crews had built COVID-19 testing mobile laboratory in Jilin on Friday, March 25, amid an outbreak of the virus in the country’s northeast.

Health authorities reported 1,110 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the Jilin province, with 528 in Jilin City, on March 24.

Local officials told media":http://jl.people.com.cn/n2/2022/0325/c349771-35192218.html that Jilin province had opened 14 of 18 newly built makeshift hospitals to combat the recent outbreak.

China Fire released footage showing firefighters constructing a mobile testing facility. They said it took them eight hours to construct the facility made up of six 20 meter-long labs. Credit: China Fire via Storyful