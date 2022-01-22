Firefighters Battle Wildfire in California's Big Sur Region

A wildfire burning in California’s Big Sur region prompted evacuations as it tore through 1,500 acres by Saturday morning, January 22.

The Colorado Fire started on Friday evening near Palo Colorado Canyon, Cal Fire said. The blaze was five percent contained by Saturday morning.

Highway 1 was shut down in both directions on Friday. Authorities extended the closure on Saturday afternoon to include from Andrew Molera State Park to the Granite Canyon Bridge.

This footage by Alekz Londos shows firefighters battling flames on hillsides as winds scatter embers in the early hours of Saturday. Later, as the sun rises, flames can be seen approaching the Bixby Bridge. Thick smoke can also be seen hovering throughout the mountainous region. Credit: Alekz Londos via Storyful

