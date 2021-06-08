Firefighters Battle Telegraph Fire in Arizona's Southeast as Blaze Grows to Over 60,000 Acres

Firefighters battled to contain the so-called Telegraph Fire in southeast Arizona on June 7, as the blaze grew to more than 60,000 acres.

Authorities said “abnormally” dry conditions and continuous surface fuels helped maintain steady growth of the fire. Evacuation orders were in place for some parts of Gila County.

This footage posted to Facebook by Scott Greene shows flames burning foliage off Highway 60 near Miami. Credit: Scott Greene via Storyful