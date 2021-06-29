Firefighters Battle Stowe Fire in Hemet, California

Firefighters worked to control the Stowe Fire in Hemet, California on June 28, deploying retardant on the blaze as it grew to more than 120 acres.

As of Monday afternoon, the Riverside County Fire Department reported that the vegetation fire’s forward rate of spread had been halted, but said it expected crews to remain “on scene for 4-5 hours working to fully contain the fire.”

The department said that between 2,000 and 3,000 residents were without power in the area, though later said the majority had seen their power restored.

No evacuations were ordered in the vicinity of the blaze, according to local reports.

This footage, shared by CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department, shows the Stowe Fire burning, along with crews deploying retardant. Credit: CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department via Storyful