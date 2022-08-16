Firefighters battle Spanish wildfires overnight

STORY: The Vall d'Ebo fire began on Saturday (August 14) evening sparked by a lightening bolt. It has since swept through 23,475 acres, making it the worst wildfire Valencia has experienced this summer, local media said.

Authorities have evacuated 1,500 people from 9 villages as a precautionary measure.

Firefighters are also battling a blaze in Bejis in the region of Valencia which began on Monday (August 15) and is still out of control.

Sixty people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

On Tuesday authorities were optimistic about containing the fire due to favourable weather conditions.