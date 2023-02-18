Firefighters Battle Raging Blaze in Chile's Bio Bio Region

Firefighters worked to contain a blaze from a raging wildfire in Coronel, Chile, on February 17, video released by the Bomberos de Chile shows.

Chile’s National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) issued an evacuation alert for the community of Guayo and other area in Coronel on Friday.

At least 25 people have died as a result of the wildfires across Chile as of February 18, 16 of whom were in Bio Bio region, and nearly 2,000 homes have been destroyed, according to SENAPRED. Credit: Bomberos de Chile via Storyful