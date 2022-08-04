Firefighters battle huge blaze in northwest Spain

STORY: This video, taken by journalist Felipe Carnotto, showed firefighters tackling burning trees and grassland in the municipality of Verin in the autonomous community of Galicia.

Local media reported that the Minister of Rural Affairs, Jose Gonzalez, had said the fires were caused by arson.

Wildfires have ravaged many parts of southern Europe this summer as dry weather has left large swathes of countryside tinder-dry, which scientists say is consistent with climate change.