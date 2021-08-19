Firefighters battle forest fires in Argentina

Argentine firefighters, from six fire stations, struggled to control wildfires in Intiyaco, San Clemente, and Potrero de Garay to prevent the flames from approaching residential areas.

According to local media, 100 people have been evacuated from Potro de Garay, 770 kilometers (478.456 miles) from Buenos Aires, while the flames have destroyed 40 houses.

Cordoba's government warned of an "extreme" risk of fires throughout the province amid the dry and windy weather.