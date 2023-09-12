Firefighters Battle Fire At Warehouse in Blackburn

10 fire engines were called to battle a fire which ripped through a warehouse in Blackburn on September 11, according to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out at Shadsworth Business Park just before 8pm on Monday night.

Crews used an aerial ladder platform and stinger to bring the fire under control and said they would stay on scene until the morning as investigations continued.

Footage posted to X captured flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Credit: Gary Travels via Storyful