Firefighters Battle East Troublesome Fire in Colorado as Cold Front Brings Relief

A cold front was expected to bring relief to firefighters battling the East Troublesome Fire in Grand County, Colorado, on Saturday, October 24.

Extreme fire behavior was expected to continue throughout Saturday night as the blaze traveled east, north, and south, according to information from local authorities, with several evacuation orders still in place for the region. At least 73 aircraft, 253 fire engines, 3,617 firefighters and dozens of hand crews, as well as the Colorado National Guard, were working to stop the spread of fires across the region. The fire had burned 188,389 acres by Saturday afternoon.

A winter storm was expected to dump snow in fire-affected areas, the National Weather Service said. While the snowfall would provide some relief, it would not extinguish the blazes, local media reported, citing forecasters.

This footage, shared by a local crew member, shows firefighters battling the fire. Credit: @cofirehound via Storyful