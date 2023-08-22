Firefighters Battle Deadly Blaze South of Spokane

Multiple communities in Spokane County, Washington, were still under evacuation orders on Monday, August 21, as firefighters continued to battle a deadly fire near Medical Lake.

The Gray fire, which was first detected on Friday, had already burned about 10,000 acres of land and was only 10 percent contained, according to InciWeb.

The fire had killed at least one person and destroyed over 180 structures, the Washington Department of Natural Resources said.

This footage by Spokane County firefighters shows the efforts to battle the blaze over the weekend. Credit: Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters via Storyful