Firefighters Battle to Contain Six Rivers Wildfires in Northern California

Firefighters worked to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, consisting of eight active wildfires burning in steep, rugged terrain, on August 7.

“With an increase in extreme fire behavior today, firefighting resources are prioritizing their efforts to protect threatened structures, crucial infrastructure, and important wildlife habitat,” fire officials said on August 6.

The total size of the combined wildfires has grown to more than 1,101 acres with zero containment. Evacuations orders are in place across Humboldt and Trinity counties.

Video taken by Alekz Londos shows firefighters working before sunrise and throughout the day to try to contain the wildfires. Credit: Alekz Londos via Storyful