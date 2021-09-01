Firefighters Battle Caldor Fire as Flames Rise Above Highway in California

Firefighters battled the 199,632 acre (311 square mile) Caldor Fire, as flames and smoke plumes rose above a California highway on the morning of August 31.

This footage filmed by Nicholas Vides, shows a small group of firefighters tackling the blaze as huge smoke plumes wafted skyward.

Fire crews reached 18 percent containment on the blaze as of Tuesday, after approximately 22,000 residents evacuated South Lake Tahoe during the weekend, local media reported. Credit: Nicholas Vides / The Oak Leaf via Storyful