Firefighters Battle Brushfire Burning in Angeles National Park

Large smoke plumes wafted over the Angeles National Forest in California as firefighters battled a brushfire on August 25.

The US Forest Service said the East Fire had grown to around 75 acres by Thursday afternoon.

Surrounding roads were also closed as the fire grew in size. It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.

This footage filmed by an ALERTWildfire camera shows planes aiding the firefighting effort as large clouds waft skyward. Credit: ALERTWildfire via Storyful