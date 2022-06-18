Firefighters Battle Blaze at Petrochemical Complex in Shanghai

At least one person was reportedly killed after a fire broke out at a Sinopec petrochemical facility in Shanghai, China, early on June 18.

The blaze broke out at 4:28 am on Saturday morning, prompting a large response from multiple firefighting vehicles, local firefighting authorities said.

Preliminary information said one person was killed in the fire, China’s Xinhua News Agency reported.

These videos posted to Weibo by China’s fire and rescue corps show fire engines responding to the blaze at the plant. Credit: China Fire via Storyful