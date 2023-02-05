Firefighters Battle Blaze in Laja as Deadly Fires Spread Across South-Central Chile

At least 23 people were killed as a result of wildfires raging across south-central Chile, local reports citing the Interior Ministry said on Saturday, February 4.

Multiple evacuation notices were in place across the Maule, Bio Bio, Nuble, and Araucania regions, according to reports.

More than 200 active forest fires were recorded nationwide on Saturday, of which 21 were under Red Alert, the country’s National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) said.

Chile’s government declared a widened state of emergency due to wildfires on Friday, SENAPRED said.

Footage by Bomberos de Chile shows fire crews battling a blaze in fierce winds in Laja, in the the Bio Bio region, on Friday. Credit: Bomberos de Chile via Storyful

