Firefighters Airlift Horse to Safety in California

A horse named Sobe was airlifted to safety by firefighters in San Juan Capistrano, California, on July 28, local officials said.

The horse was rescued after it slipped on a trail, according to a local CBS reporter.

Footage released by the Orange County Fire Authority shows the 25-year-old horse being rescued from the trail by a helicopter.

“Crews worked with a veterinarian and staff to get the horse out,” the fire service said. “After an initial attempt to get him up it was determined that a helicopter extraction was needed.”

The animal was airlifted to a non-profit riding center to be examined by veterinarians, where the fire service said he was able to walk on his own. Credit: Orange County Fire Authority via Storyful