Firefighter Rescues Dog From Flooded Building in China's Anhui Province

Firefighters rescued a dog from floodwaters in China’s Anhui Province on July 7 after torrential rain brought severe flooding to the eastern region.

Around 27,000 people across the region were forced to evacuate due to the downpour which started on July 2, according to reports.

Media reported up to 120 people had died or gone missing in the floods across a large number of provinces. Credit: Anhui Fire via Storyful