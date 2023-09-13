Firefighter released from hospital after injuries from Saylor Township fire
Firefighter released from hospital after injuries from Saylor Township fire
Firefighter released from hospital after injuries from Saylor Township fire
You probably expected to see coffee on the list, but you may be surprised at the others.
Health Canada has approved Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians who are six months of age and older — while two other options for fall shots remain in the regulatory pipeline.Federal officials announced the approval on Tuesday morning, more than two months after Moderna submitted its new formulation. The mRNA-based shot is monovalent, targeting just the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant, which means the vaccine is more tailored to the virus strains currently circulating."I know we all w
A report, released by Alberta Health Services Tuesday, details health violations at a shared kitchen used by a number of daycares in the city. This comes after an outbreak of the shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which can cause serious issues, at a number of daycares in Calgary. The outbreak has resulted in a number of children in hospital and on dialysis after developing hemolytic uremic syndrome, a disease which affects the kidneys.At a press conference Tuesday, Dr. Mark Joffe, the province's ch
SURREY, B.C. — A long-awaited and often promised second hospital for the City of Surrey marked a milestone today with a groundbreaking ceremony promising the opening of the new facility by 2029. Premier David Eby says the start of construction on the new $2.88 billion hospital and cancer treatment centre is an anticipated and needed health-care expansion in one of British Columbia's fastest growing communities. Eby acknowledged the concerns of local physicians who staged a rally last week over c
CALGARY — Alberta Health Services says 231 people, many of them children, have been infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli 0157 after an outbreak this month at several Calgary daycares. Twenty-five children and one adult are in hospital; 21 have severe illness or hemolytic uremic syndrome. Here is what you need to know about it: What is it? Shiga toxin-producing E. coli 0157 is different than typical E. coli infections, because it produces a toxin that can cause complications. It's a type o
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The graves at the edge of the orphanage tell a story of despair. The rough planks in the cracked earth are painted with the names of children, most of them dead in the 1990s. That was before the HIV drugs arrived. Today, the orphanage in Kenya’s capital is a happier, more hopeful place for children with HIV. But a political fight taking place in the United States is threatening the program that helps to keep them and millions of others around the world alive. The reason for
Many heart attack and stroke survivors revert to bad habits, even though their bodies gave them a stern warning about the need to take risk-reduction measures, cardiologists and other medical professionals say.
Andy Taylor, formerly of Duran Duran, is celebrating being 'asymptomatic' after getting treatment for Stage 4 prostate cancer. He says new music is on the way.
Most Americans should get an updated COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said Tuesday. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the new shots for everyone 6 months and older and the agency's director quickly signed off Tuesday on the panel's recommendation. That means doses should be available this week, some as early as Wednesday. The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has faded, but there are still hundreds of hospitalizations and hundreds of deaths in the U.S. each we
There's still some debate within the medical community about whether everyone stands to benefit substantially from another COVID booster shot.
Add these to your grocery list.
Strictly star Amy Dowden has candidly explained how her devastating hair loss has reduced her to tears. The dancer, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, described her hair loss as 'the hardest part.'
‘Whether you have two breasts, one breast, no breasts, or new breasts…we’ll make it work for all of it,’ AnaOno founder founder says
Metsquerade Co-Founder Kelli Davis dies of breast cancer
The latest round of Covid booster vaccines has been rolled out to at-risk groups and over-65s. Dr Nikki Kanani from NHS England urged eligible people to come forward for their jab, and assured those who are housebound or in care homes that the NHS will come to them “over the coming days and weeks”.
According to data from the Southern Hemisphere.
Reverend Michael Bailey was shocked when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer five years ago. Now he hopes his story will encourage other men to get screened for prostate cancer when they turn 50.
COVID cases are rising, along with flu and RSV.
While the source of the massive E. coli outbreak at several Calgary daycares has not been confirmed, some of those facilities are about to reopen. Heather Yourex-West reports on the concerns the infection is spreading to people who haven't been to one of the affected daycares, and how some parents say they have no choice but to send their child back to one of those facilities.
You can get your updated vaccine as soon as this week.