Firefighter carries woman on his back in rescue from flooded area
Palm Beach Gardens firefighter Gabriel Spring rescued Kathy Macen from flooded area on Monday by carrying her on his back. She called 911 for help when waters rose outside vehicle.
Three men entered my home one night. I was stripped, beaten and raped. But the physical injuries weren't going to end my life. It was my silence.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A mob in the Haitian capital beat and burned 13 suspected gang members to death with gasoline-soaked tires Monday after pulling the men from police custody at a traffic stop, police and witnesses said. The horrific vigilante violence underlined public anger over the increasingly lawless situation in Port-au-Prince where criminal gangs have taken control over an estimated 60% of the city since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Six more burned bodies were laid in a nearby neighborhood later Monday, and some witnesses said that police killed them and residents set them on fire, but the AP could not verify the accounts independently.
Shocking incident took place in Broward County after workers mistakenly stepped onto property
The white Brooklyn Center police officer was sentenced to two years in prison for fatally shooting Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, when she mistook her gun for a Taser during a traffic stop
Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/KremlinThe Kremlin is panicking behind the scenes about the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes, according to current and former Russian officials who spoke with The Moscow Times.Just after the ICC announced the arrest warrant, issued over Putin’s alleged involvement in illegally deporting children from Ukraine and kidnapping them, the Kremlin organized a special meeting to discuss
Janet Rice headed to the hospital Thursday night, as she routinely does when tragedy befalls her community. While en route, Rice's phone rang. The young girl in a Connecticut hospital fighting for her life was her granddaughter -- the child of the son Rice lost to gun violence more than a decade earlier.
DoorDash confirmed that both the driver and customer’s accounts have been deactivated
An ex-employee at Walt Disney World in Florida has allegedly told police that he covertly shot videos up the skirts and dresses of more than 500 female guests at the theme park over the past six years. Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, worked at the Star Wars gift shop inside Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park near Orlando until he was recently arrested on a count of video voyeurism. According to court records submitted by Orange County Sheriff's detectives, Vega was allegedly seen shooting a video up an 18-year-old woman's skirt by a witness.
Two people have been charged and police are searching for a third in connection with the fatal shooting of a young woman at a Mississauga gas station last December. In a news release on Monday, Peel police said investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 30-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur. They say the man "intentionally went missing in September 2022 but [an] investigation has revealed this was part of a plan in the murder." The
A TikToker said she was being mocked for taking photos at a baseball game, sparking a wave of backlash and attempted doxxing toward the women in the video.
Michael Cohen on Monday asked a U.S. appeals court to revive his lawsuit against Donald Trump and other government officials, seeking damages for sending him back to prison in retaliation for publishing a tell-all memoir criticizing the former U.S. president. Lawyers for Cohen said in a filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan that the judiciary has a responsibility to remediate the harm done by Trump and his subordinates. Cohen is appealing U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman's dismissal of his lawsuit in November.
WARNING: This story contains graphic content some readers may find disturbing. Shannon Wall testified Monday about the search for his missing neighbour, Jamie Leard, almost two years ago. He was the third witness to testify Monday at Henry Pottie's trial on a charge of first-degree murder. Pottie is accused of killing Leard, 38, in Upper Cape on May 25, 2021. Upper Cape is about 83 kilometres east of Moncton. Wall testified he was searching for Leard on June 3, 2021, in Coburg, about 20 kilometr
A man who spoke out more than 20 years ago after being taken on a "Starlight Tour" by Saskatoon police has died. In January of 2000, Darrell Night was driven out of the city by two Saskatoon police officers and abandoned without winter clothing. He survived after a power plant worker heard him knocking on the door. The frozen bodies of two other Indigenous men — Rodney Naistus and Lawrence Wegner — were found around this time in the same area. Night agreed to tell his story publicly and to an of
Her daughter was locked in the backseat as the vehicle sped off, police said.
The dad and the 10-year-old daughter were at a beach on Florida’s Gulf Coast, deputies said
Do Florida legislators really want to ban girls in elementary schools from asking questions or speaking about their period in school? Apparently so.
A man allegedly murdered by his ex-lover and her daughter made a panicked 999 call to police claiming his car was being rammed off the road by balaclava clad assailants seconds before he was killed, a court has heard.
Aaron Williams, 29, attacked his former partner at her mother's home in Aberbargoed, South Wales, while she was still in her bridesmaid dress.
The FBI concluded that it was Myles Cosgrove's bullet that killed Breonna Taylor. He's now been hired by another Kentucky police department.
Murder trial of ‘doomsday cult mom’ Lori Vallow is not being live-streamed on court TV. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case