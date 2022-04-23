Fired BPD employee denies involvement in 2020 homicide
Dana Hayes sharing his side Friday night with 11 News after he was fired by the Baltimore Police Department and publicly named as a person of interest in a homicide investigation. The former BPD civilian employee was hired on April 11 and fired after only a few days on the job as the chief of fiscal services, the third-highest rank in the department's fiscal division. Hayes told 11 News by telephone Friday night that he wants to clear his name.