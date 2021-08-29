Fire Whirl Churns Near Cleveland National Forest in California

A fire whirl was spotted billowing as firefighters worked to contain a 1,200-acre wildfire that broke out near California’s Cleveland National Forest on August 28.

This footage, by Cy Phenice, shows the formation swirling as the Chaparral Fire burns. Phenice said the video was filmed in Murrieta, just east of where the fire started in the community of La Cresta.

The fire prompted multiple evacuation orders and warnings, and was 0 percent contained by Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department said. Credit: Cy Phenice via Storyful