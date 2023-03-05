Fire weather warning in the metro, snow in the mountains
A fire weather warning was in place in the metro Sunday, with snow expected in the high country. Katie LaSalle has the forecast.
Firefighters with the Florida Forest Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battled a smoldering blaze at a coconut palm tree farm for hours Friday morning and afternoon.
Snowy conditions continued into early Saturday morning as a major storm raked southern Ontario with high winds and significant snowfall.
Highway 5 is now open in both directions between Hope and Merritt after it was closed Friday afternoon due to heavy congestion and extreme winter weather and avalanche conditions, according to DriveBC. Crews worked with heavy equipment to clear snow and create safe conditions and did avalanche control on Saturday morning, according to the transportation agency. Snowfall warnings from Environment Canada were in effect for the region until Friday afternoon. The weather agency had predicted five to
TORONTO — A fierce winter storm has dumped heavy snow across southern Ontario, where strong winds, thunder and lightning were also reported. Environment Canada meteorologist Haizhen Sun says between 22 and 30 centimetres of snow fell on the Greater Toronto Area as of 6 a.m. today, prompting the city of Toronto to declare a "major snowstorm condition" that bars residents from parking on designated routes for the next three days. Ottawa logged 14 centimetres of snow and Hamilton reported 15 centim
Spring officially begins later this month, but will we see springlike weather before or after that date? Check out what the Farmers’ Almanac forecasts.
No snowfall forecast achieves absolute perfection. Surface temperatures, snowfall rate and how wet the snow is all played a pivotal role in the ultimate totals.
Can't we just pipe water to the West from areas of the country that have more water? It's one of several nice ideas riddled with problems.
The National Weather Service said radar and video evidence confirm a tornado occurred in Highland County, Ohio Friday evening. While a survey will be completed Saturday, multiple videos posted on social media show just what kind of damage the severe weather did.
Blizzard conditions are likely overnight Friday into early Saturday morning as a major storm rakes southern Ontario with high winds and very heavy snowfall.
In Angeles National Forest, a Times photographer captured a rare sight: temporary waterfalls spilling down over the cliffs.
STORY: "The Rhine level here is at least one to 1.50 meters (three to five feet), maybe even two meters (6.5 feet) below average," Brandt told Reuters, adding that he should be completely under water where he was currently standing.But his feet and much of the Rhine remain dry, due to an exceptionally dry February brought upon by a lack of rainfall in France, Switzerland, and parts of Germany. Normally nature ensures enough water in the river but not anymore.While rain and snow in the coming days might bring short-term relief, Brandt is worried about the long-term consequences.Last year saw the hottest summer on record in Europe with the continent being swept by wildfires and drought.
Millions of Americans, including those in California, Idaho and Maine, have been warned of winter weather danger this weekend. Updates
A storm featuring a thundersnow and heavy snowfall looks different the day after with positive temperatures and the sun shining. Ahmar Khan reports.
Lightning flashed in Hamilton, southern Ontario, in the early hours of Saturday, March 4, as a snow storm impacted the region.Local media reported on Saturday morning that about 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) of snow had fallen in Hamilton.Lightning and thundersnow were also reported in Toronto. Credit: @Thunderbolt413 via Storyful
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some residents stranded in Southern California mountain communities by a huge snowfall could be stuck for another week, an official said Friday. A late-February blast of arctic air produced a rare blizzard east of Los Angeles in the San Bernardino Mountains, where thousands of people live at high elevations in forest communities or visit for year-round recreation. Extraordinary snowfall buried homes and businesses, overwhelming the capability of snowplowing equipment geared to
Statewide snowpack is hovering just below a record set in the winter of 1982-83, with more storms on the horizon, state officials announced Friday.
