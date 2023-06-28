Fire at US Army's Fort Huachuca Burns 1,000 Acres

A fire on the US Army’s Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Arizona, stood at 30 percent containment overnight on June 27-28, the facility said, after burning some 1,000 acres.

Footage from Fort Huachuca shows scorched land and fire crews responding to the blaze, dubbed the Western Hemp Fire.

The fire started on Tuesday morning while “someone was mowing grass near Canelo and Western Hemp roads,” Fort Huachuca said.

Access to the base has been restricted to only essential personnel. Credit: Fort Huachuca Arizona via Storyful

