Fire 'Under Control' at Denver Broncos' Mile High Stadium

A fire was brought under control after it damaged seating at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado, on March 24, firefighters said.

Video taken by Denver7 sports reporter Nick Rothschild shows smoke rising from Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the Denver Broncos football team.

The Denver Fire Department said the fire affected the suite and third-level seating areas. The department reported at 2:43 pm local time that the blaze had been brought under control. Credit: Nick Rothschild, Denver7 via Storyful