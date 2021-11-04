Fire Started at Slipknot Show in Phoenix

A Slipknot concert in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 2 was stopped after a fire was started in the crowd.

The show was stopped for approximately half an hour while firefighters responded to the scene, The Arizona Republic reported. Citing a Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson, the report said the fire was “possibly started by bystanders at the event.”

The band were performing at the Ak-Chin Pavilion as part of their Knotfest roadshow. Other footage from the concert shows fans moshing around the fire.

This footage by Jonathan Gonzalez shows a large crowd gathered in a circle around the bonfire. Credit: Jonathan Gonzalez via Storyful