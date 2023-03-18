Fire Started Inside Lyon's Town Hall as Dozens of Protesters Arrested During Clashes With Police

At least 36 people were arrested during clashes between police and protesters in Lyon, France, on March 17, following the French government’s decision to force through pension reforms without a parliamentary vote.

This footage, filmed by Gabriel Bonnaveira / @wildagab, shows broken windows and a bin set on fire in the entrance to the town hall of the 4th arrondissement in Lyon.

Residents were urged to avoid the city on Friday night, as local authorities reported that the town hall of the 4th arrondissement was “ransacked”.

“This evening, the town hall of the 4th was the scene of intolerable damage. I strongly condemn this attack on a public building,” Mayor of Lyon, Gregory Doucet, tweeted.

On Thursday, the French government used a special constitutional power known as Article 49:3 to raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64. The controversial reform has prompted nationwide strikes since January. Credit: @wildagab/Gabriel Bonnaveira via Storyful