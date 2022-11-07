Fire Spreads Across Multiple Floors of Dubai Residential Tower

A fire in the early hours of November 7 spread across multiple floors along the exterior of a 35-story residential tower in Dubai before it was put out by crews.

The building is part of a tower complex called 8 Boulevard Walk, The National cited the developer as saying.

It quoted a resident describing how the fire spread along cladding on one side of the tower, which was seen blackened in daytime images released after the fire was under control.

Dubai Civil Defence said all residents were evacuated safely after an alert around 3 am. The fire was confirmed as under control at 4:52 am, they said.

Video here was recorded by Romanna Dada, who lives in a neighboring building complex.

Dada said she heard a fire alarm around 3 am and went outside where she “could see the fire was raging out of control.”

Dada said her building’s terrace and pool were “covered in pieces of metal cladding and debris.” Credit: Romanna Dada via Storyful