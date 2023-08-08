Fire season in California off to a slow start

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson didn't play on Sunday for the Chicago White Sox, who gave their starting shortstop a planned day off. He could soon have many more. Anderson is likely facing a multigame suspension for his fight with Cleveland's José Ramírez on Saturday night, their scuffle setting off a benches-clearing brawl between AL Central rivals who won't face each other again until next season. Major League Baseball did not announced any discipline as the team teams met in their series final