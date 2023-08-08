Fire season in California off to a slow start
The billionaire previously touted the training he's gone through for the fight, ranging from workouts with a UFC fighter and "a kettle bell workout."
Conor McGregor and Jake Paul went at it on social media after the Irish superstar was critcial of Nate Diaz.
Here's how NBA players reacted to Jake Paul beating Nate Diaz in a boxing match.
A dark horse team is rumoured to be kicking tires on a Damian Lillard trade. Could the Raptors bring the superstar north of the border?
The Penguins landed the big fish in the Erik Karlsson blockbuster, but how did the other teams involved fare?
The TSN anchor opened up about mental health and her career journey.
The MMA community had a mix of criticism and praise for Cory Sandhagen after his UFC on ESPN 50 main event win over Rob Font.
Justin Thomas’s pursuit of a spot in the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs came down to the wire at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson didn't play on Sunday for the Chicago White Sox, who gave their starting shortstop a planned day off. He could soon have many more. Anderson is likely facing a multigame suspension for his fight with Cleveland's José Ramírez on Saturday night, their scuffle setting off a benches-clearing brawl between AL Central rivals who won't face each other again until next season. Major League Baseball did not announced any discipline as the team teams met in their series final
Bryson DeChambeau produces one of the most remarkable rounds in the history of golf on Sunday, shooting 58 to win the LIV Golf Greenbrier title.
The story of how Morocco made history again at the Women's World Cup.
Charlie McAvoy has announced he married his longtime girlfriend, Kiley Sullivan, who is the daughter of a former Bruins player and head coach.
The Lionesses have made it through to the quarter finals where they will play either Columbia or Jamaica.
Messi’s appearance against FC Dallas on Sunday night was worth the wait and admission, but something is off.
The Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez and the Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson were ejected, along with both managers and others in Saturday's game.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson dropped his glove. José Ramírez dropped Chicago's shortstop. Ramírez landed a looping right hook to Anderson's jaw when the infield stars squared off and started throwing punches at second base Saturday night in the sixth inning, triggering a wild brawl before the White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-4. Anderson and Ramírez are likely facing suspensions for their roles in a lengthy bench-clearing melee that led to six ejections and heightened bad blood between t
Nate Diaz's business with Jake Paul isn't done after he suffered a loss in Saturday's boxing match.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Each time Lionel Messi lined up for a free kick in his first road game for Inter Miami, thousands of fans packed into a stadium in the searing Texas heat stood and held up their cell phones, ready to record. They all got video of a repeat of history. Messi scored on another mesmerizing free kick in his third consecutive two-goal game for Inter Miami, a tying tally that led to a victory over FC Dallas on penalty kicks in a Leagues Cup elimination game Sunday night. Messi's go
Surging at the end of each set, Coco Gauff defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3, Sunday in Washington, for the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have acquired the Pittsburgh Penguin's 2025 second-round draft pick along with defenceman Jeff Petry, goaltender Casey DeSmith and forward Nathan Legare. The trio were acquired in exchange for forwards Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick, with the Penguins also retaining 25 per cent of Petry's contract. Petry, 35, previously played eight seasons with the Canadiens, collecting over 40 points in four consecutive seasons from 2017-18 to 2020-21 to lead the team's defence