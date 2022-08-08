Fire rises above fuel tanks after explosion in Cuba

STORY: A lightning strike on Friday (August 5) ignited one of eight storage tanks at the Matanzas super tanker port 60 miles east of Havana. A second tank caught on fire on Saturday (August 6), catching firefighters and others at the scene by surprise.

Video and photographs uploaded by Twitter user @sacapinespromax showed the sky turning orange due to flames and smoke coming from the explosion.

A third crude tank caught fire and collapsed, a local governor said on Monday (August 8), as an oil spill spread flames from the second tank that caught fire two days earlier in the island's biggest oil industry accident in decades.