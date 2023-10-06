Fire and Rain: Satellite Images Capture 'Rough Week' in Southeastern Australia

Satellite images captured numerous bushfires and flooding rains in Victoria, Australia, from October 1 to 4.

Satellite images posted to X by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) show bushfires in Gippsland and the movement of storms that brought flooding across the region.

Emergency services issued a moderate flood warning on October 7 and warned residents to move to higher ground. Credit: SU/CIRA & JMA/JAXA via Storyful