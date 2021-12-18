Fire Largely Destroys North Carolina QVC Distribution Facility

A QVC distribution center in North Carolina was largely destroyed in a fire that tore through the facility early on Saturday morning, December 18.

Units from the Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce said 2,500 families were affected by the “terrible” fire which put “thousands” of people out of work.

QVC employee Amy Waddell recorded this video from outside the facility during the fire on Saturday morning. Waddell told Storyful she was working at the time of the incident. Credit: Amy Waddell via Storyful