Fire Ignites on Ship Carrying Timber Off Swedish Coast

A rescue operation was underway off the coast of Vinga, Sweden, after a ship carrying timber and 17 people caught on fire near the island on Saturday, December 4, according to local news reports.

No injuries were reported as of 3:20 pm on Saturday, local media reported.

A spokesperson for the Swedish Maritime Administration said the coast guard, helicopters, and other sea vessels were responding, according to Sveriges Radio, Sweden’s public radio broadcaster.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @mariabrostrom, who said it was taken on Vinga, shows smoke trailing behind the flaming vessel. Credit: @mariabrostrom via Storyful