Fire Erupts at Oakland Homeless Encampment

A homeless encampment under a bridge in Oakland, California caught fire and burned down on April 28, fire officials told local media.

Footage taken by Twitter user @swampzillah shows the fire blazing and dark smoke billowing out from under the Lake Merritt Boulevard overpass. In the video, several bangs are heard over the crackling of the fire. Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Tracey Chin said these were caused by propane tanks firefighters found in the debris, according to the East Bay Times.

The Fire Department told local media no one was injured in the fire and an investigation had begun into its cause. Credit: @swampzillah via Storyful