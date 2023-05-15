Fire engulfs waterfront property on South Shore of Massachusetts

The Daily Beast

Natalie HullA Missouri student has been suspended after filming her white geometry teacher using a racial slur in the middle of class. Now, the girl and her family are calling for the school to reverse the punishment and apologize.Mary Walton, a 15-year-old student at Glendale High School in Springfield, was informed on Friday morning that she was being reprimanded after recording her teacher using the N-word in class.“She’s still processing everything, and she doesn’t understand what she did wr