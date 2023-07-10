Fire engulfs village building in southern China

STORY: Leishan County Emergency Management Bureau posted a statement on WeChat saying that the fire broke out at about 9:50 am (0150GMT) on Monday, and that it had been put out 30 minutes later after rescue services rushed to the scene. Video showed people standing on the roof of the building to escape from the smoke and flames.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the videos as Leishan County, Guizhou Province from the nearby buildings, signage and greenery which matched satellite and file imagery of the area.

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date the videos were filmed.