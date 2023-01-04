Fire Engulfs Vacant Church Building in Portland

A vacant church in downtown Portland caught fire on Tuesday, January 3, sending huge plumes of smoke skyward.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, the fire at the former home of the Portland Korean Church was under control as of 7:30 pm, however there was concern of a possible structural collapse.

All streets around the scene were set to stay closed until Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This footage, filmed by Twitter user @2xMvr, shows lames engulfing the church building and sending large smoke clouds above the city. Credit: @2xMvr via Storyful