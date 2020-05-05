Fire Engulfs Residential Skyscraper in UAE

A building in the Emirati city of Sharjah was engulfed in flames on the evening of May 5, footage taken at the scene shows.

Numerous videos shared on social media show the high-rise in flames. Local reports confirmed that the building was located in the Al Nahda area of Sharjah.

Local media said no casualties were immediately reported, and local journalist Vicky Kupar reported that residents were evacuated.

This is a developing story. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful