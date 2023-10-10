Fire engulfs Luton Airport car park as all flights suspended

CBC

It's one of the oldest buildings on Manitoulin Island, and is celebrated by locals for its food, nightlife and history — but the Anchor Inn can't welcome overnight guests until at least 2024, perhaps 2025. All its rooms have been taken up by longer-term tenants who had nowhere else to go due to the housing shortage in the area.William Lanktree, 73, is one of those tenants. When he began searching for a new home in his area last year, he couldn't believe how much the housing landscape had changed