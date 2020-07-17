Fire Destroys Waterfront Apartment Complex in Everett, Washington

A powerful blaze destroyed an under-construction apartment complex along the waterfront in Everett, Washington, on July 16.

Local media reported that the four-alarm fire destroyed two of four buildings that made up the new development at Fisherman’s Harbor.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of the Thursday evening, and no serious injuries had been reported. The National Weather Service said that the fire caused enough smoke to be picked up on radar. Credit: Jeff Prewitt via Storyful