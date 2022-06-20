Fire destroys several buildings at Modesto plumbing company
Several buildings were destroyed in a fire at a business in Modesto, authorities said. The fire happened at 2:30 Sunday morning at Abe's Discount Plumbing and Electrical on South 9th Street, the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District told KCRA 3. Every building on Abe's Discount Plumbing and Electrical's property sustained some type of damage, authorities said. Three of them were destroyed and two had significant damage, Battalion Chief Eric DeHart said.